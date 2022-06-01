State Fair Of Texas Announces Music Lineup For 2022

By Ginny Reese

June 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The State Fair of Texas announced its music lineup for 2022. The lineup features some big names in music, including country, R&B, and electro-pop performers. The music festival is included with every admission tickets.

WFAA reported that the lineup will kick off with Trace Adkins this year on September 30th at 8:40 p.m. Ashanti will take the stage on October 1st at 4 p.m.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be bringing traditional New Orleans jazz to the stage on October 1st at 8:30 p.m.

Other bands and musicians on the lineup include Fitz and The Tantrums, Lucinda Williams, Chris Pérez Band, Kraig Parker, Vandoliers, Jamestown Revival, and Le Freak, among others.

Check out the full lineup below for the Chevrolet main stage:

Click here to check out the full lineup.

