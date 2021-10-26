This Is Texas' Most Famous Musician Of All Time

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. Most, however, have just one or two celebrities that the state is known for.

Insider created a list of each state's most popular musician. The website states, "The list is somewhat subjective, but to help determine the most famous musician from every state, Insider looked at each artist's reputation (within their own era), record sales, and awards." The list consists of individuals both born in the states along with those who just spent a lot of time living there.

So which musician took the honor in Texas?

According to the list, it is country music legend Willie Nelson.

Here's what Insider says about the musician:

"Willie Nelson is an absolute legend in the folk and country worlds. He's responsible for writing and performing some of the genres' most iconic songs and helping develop the outlaw country subgenre. Nelson scored 20 No. 1 and 40 Top 10 hits during his six-decade career. He also won 10 Grammys out of 52 nominations, the most recent of which coming in 2019 for the Best Country Solo Performance."

