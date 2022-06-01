The Game Unveils New Details About His New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
June 1, 2022
The Game has been teasing the release of his new album for quite some time. After making headlines with his Ye-assisted "Eazy" track earlier this year, the Compton rapper is finally revealing more details about his next LP.
On Tuesday, May 31, The Game revealed that his upcoming body of work Drillmatic Mind vs Heart might be a double album with 30 songs in total. He revealed the details in an Instagram post that features photos of a toddler rocking an N.W.A. chain. The final image in his post has a list of 30 tracks but doesn't include the song titles.
The album, which is executively produced by Hit-Boy, will arrive nearly three years after he "retired" from the rap game following the release of his ninth studio album Born 2 Rap. That album had 25 songs with features from 21 Savage, Nipsey Hussle, Miguel, Mozzy, Ed Sheeran and more. In 2021, over a year after he dropped Born 2 Rap, his manager Wack 100 declared that the rapper planned to come out out of retirement to work on his next album.
“Do I personally think he’s going to retire? I think not. I don’t think he knows how to,” Wack told AllHipHop in January 2021. “You know he’s got something for the people because he just felt like they needed it. Its 30 Game joints – it’s kinda going to be like a Game playlist type set up.”
The Game is expected to release his 10th studio album on June 17.