The Game Unveils New Details About His New Album

The album, which is executively produced by Hit-Boy, will arrive nearly three years after he "retired" from the rap game following the release of his ninth studio album Born 2 Rap. That album had 25 songs with features from 21 Savage, Nipsey Hussle, Miguel, Mozzy, Ed Sheeran and more. In 2021, over a year after he dropped Born 2 Rap, his manager Wack 100 declared that the rapper planned to come out out of retirement to work on his next album.



“Do I personally think he’s going to retire? I think not. I don’t think he knows how to,” Wack told AllHipHop in January 2021. “You know he’s got something for the people because he just felt like they needed it. Its 30 Game joints – it’s kinda going to be like a Game playlist type set up.”



The Game is expected to release his 10th studio album on June 17.

