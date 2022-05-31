“Lotta people don’t know this," The Game explained. "50 and Jimmy Iovine gave me $1 million to stop saying G-Unot. They wrote me a check, they bought it. I had to trademark the G-Unot. And you remember when I was going around with the rat and doing all that s**t, that s**t hurt–killed G-Unit. You stopped seeing the candy- tank tops and all that s**t. All that, the whole G-Unit/Mark Ecko, the shoes, that s**t died. That s**t was a hot commodity at once, G-Unit clothing. N****s was wearing the sweats, headbands, the masks, everything. That s**t died, bro. So they had to pay me. I should have asked for more but them n****s gave me a million. But I’m a hood n***a, a million dollars to stop saying this word? Where's the check? They wrote the check and I stopped saying it.”



After he was kicked out of G-Unit, The Game began a boycott campaign called "G-Unot." The Game hasn't used the phrase since but that didn't stop him and 50 from trading diss tracks over the years. At one point, The Game did signal that he was willing to squash the beef for good. However, there's been no sign of an official truce, especially since 50 recently dissed the "Eazy" rapper back in March.



Despite his ongoing issue with 50, The Game is focused on releasing his new album Drillmatic: Mind vs. Heart in June. The album, which is executively produced by Hit-Boy, drops June 17. For now, watch The Game's full episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast below.



