These Texas Suburbs Are Zillow's Most Popular Markets

By Ginny Reese

June 1, 2022

Some Texas suburbs are causing quite the commotion on Zillow.

KXAN reported that Cedar Park was one of the most popular markets on Zillow in the first quarter of 2022. The community is one of four Texas suburban cities to make Zillow's Top 50 list.

Canyon Lake near San Antonio came in at number 16 on the list, followed by Houston area's Port Bolivar at number 18. Coppell near Dallas-Fort Worth came in at number 30.

Nicole Bachaud, Zillow economist, explained:

"We base this largely around the share or the number of page views per listing that we see in this area. Combined with the... inventory we're seeing coming on the market: Are there homes for people to move into in these areas? And finally the price factory, right, so how quickly out home value is growing in these areas."

Other Austin metro suburbs made the list as well, including Lakeway, Round Rock, and Lago Vista.

Click here to check out the full study.

