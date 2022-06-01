This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dogs In Colorado

Hot dogs are staples during American holidays and cookouts. While some states are known for serving up some mean franks, like Chicago and New York, every state has restaurants, food trucks, and all kinds of joints serving up delicious hot dogs.

That's why Eat This, Not That! found the best hot dogs in every state:

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some spots that have been recommended by the likes of Anthony Bourdain, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a hot dog in every state across the U.S."

The best place to grab a dog in all of Colorado: Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution!