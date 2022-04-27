Here's The Best Burger In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

May 2, 2022

Huge grass fed bison hamburger with chips & beer
Photo: Getty Images

A good burger can come from all kinds of eateries: fine-dining restaurants, food trucks, drive-thrus, bars, hole-in-the-wall spots, and much more. Just don't forget the fries!

If you've been curious about which burger reigns supreme in Colorado, Mashed has you covered. Writers combed through multiple sources to find the best of the best across the country:

"By factoring in customer reviews, local and national awards, personal experiences, and recommendations, we've successfully pinpointed every state's best burger. If it made the cut, you can count on the hamburger being excellent."

This burger was crowned the No. 1 burger in the Centennial State: Onion Fried Burger Deluxe from The Green Line Grill!

The website also explains why they picked this flavorful burger:

"The Green Line Grill is stacking up accolades and it's their Onion Fried Burgers that are drawing the most attention. Get the deluxe version to get the full experience and understand why many agree that this joint has the best burgers in Colorado. Located in Colorado Springs, The Green Line Grill is fairly priced. For example, the Onion Fried Burger Deluxe will only set you back $6.75. Despite the relatively small price tag, this burger will leave you feeling stuffed."

If you want to sink your teeth into this burger, drop by 230 1/2 Pueblo Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Click HERE to check out Mashed's full list.

