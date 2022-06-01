This Food Truck Serves The Best Hot Dogs In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

June 1, 2022

Three gourmet hot dogs on black background
Photo: Getty Images

Hot dogs are staples during American holidays and cookouts. While some states are known for serving up some mean franks, like Chicago and New York, every state has restaurants, food trucks, and all kinds of joints serving up delicious hot dogs.

That's why Eat This, Not That! found the best hot dogs in every state thanks to reviews, feedback from locals and tourists, and other sources.

The best place to grab a dog in all of Washington state: Dog in the Park!

Writers explain why they picked this popular food truck:

"Located in downtown Seattle, this food truck is the perfect place to get a classic Emerald City hot dog, which comes slathered with cream cheese and caramelized veggies. However, that's far from the only option on this massive menu. For your hot dog, you have your choice of meat: chicken, beef, or turkey. The vegetarian dogs are also diverse, including a range of flavorful plant-based options made from apple sage and veggie chipotle. The Seattle Dog is the most popular—but the runner-up, the Mediterranean Dog, made with stuffed olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese, is pretty darn tasty as well."

You can find Dog in the Park near the Space Needle (400 Broad St) or downtown (1520 4th Ave, Ste 100). They're available for catering, too.

Click HERE to check out the full list of amazing hot dog joints across the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.