This Food Truck Serves The Best Hot Dogs In Washington

Hot dogs are staples during American holidays and cookouts. While some states are known for serving up some mean franks, like Chicago and New York, every state has restaurants, food trucks, and all kinds of joints serving up delicious hot dogs.

That's why Eat This, Not That! found the best hot dogs in every state thanks to reviews, feedback from locals and tourists, and other sources.

The best place to grab a dog in all of Washington state: Dog in the Park!

Writers explain why they picked this popular food truck:

"Located in downtown Seattle, this food truck is the perfect place to get a classic Emerald City hot dog, which comes slathered with cream cheese and caramelized veggies. However, that's far from the only option on this massive menu. For your hot dog, you have your choice of meat: chicken, beef, or turkey. The vegetarian dogs are also diverse, including a range of flavorful plant-based options made from apple sage and veggie chipotle. The Seattle Dog is the most popular—but the runner-up, the Mediterranean Dog, made with stuffed olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese, is pretty darn tasty as well."

You can find Dog in the Park near the Space Needle (400 Broad St) or downtown (1520 4th Ave, Ste 100). They're available for catering, too.

Click HERE to check out the full list of amazing hot dog joints across the country.