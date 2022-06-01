This Is The Most Beautiful Running Trail In Michigan

Running regularly offers many health benefits. It can help build strong bones, strengthen muscles and improve cardiovascular fitness. Trail running, in particular, also offers its own unique benefits. It gives your brain a workout, improves your balance, and it can feel like you're on your own mini adventure, reconnecting with nature.

If you're someone who runs a lot, or if you're someone who has just taken up the hobby, we'd like to present you with the most beautiful running trail in your state.

Runners World named the Vasa Pathway in Traverse City, Michigan, as the most beautiful running trail in the state. It's also popular with mountain bikers and hikers, if those activities are more your speed — so to speak. Here's what they had to say about it:

Just outside of Traverse City, Michigan, this gem of a trail network sees action year-round. Runners, hikers and mountain bikers enjoy the rolling trails, as do cross-country skiers in the winter. Loops of 3K, 5K, 10K and 25K are well-marked and maintained by TART Trails, and the Vasa Pathway puts on a seasonal show, with wildflowers in the spring and summer, fall foliage, and snow-frosted white pines in the winter.

