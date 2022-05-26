This Is The Most Romanic City In Michigan

Are you looking to plan a weekend getaway for you and your sweetheart, somewhere you can both get away from all the stress of the day-to-day? This Michigan city has been described as a “wonderland” with plenty of breathtaking sights to behold.

Livability compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the United States. They named Mackinac Island as the most romantic city in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it.

The definition of “vacation getaway.” Mackinac is reachable only by ferry, and once you get on the island, you’re greeted with a small, peaceful and idyllic wonderland perfect for roaming at a leisurely pace. There are no cars on the island, so you get around on foot, by bike, or with horse-drawn buggies. There are no chain hotels, so you’re sure to get a one-of-a-kind experience wherever you choose to stay. And there’s plenty of sightseeing — everywhere you turn is a view worthy of framing. This destination is for those couples who want a true getaway from the hubbub and bustle.

Looking to go a little farther from home? No worries. Check out the entire list of the most romantic cities in every state here.