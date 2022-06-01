This Is The Most Beautiful Running Trail In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 1, 2022

Legs and shoes of four young adults running in forest
Photo: Getty Images

Running regularly offers many health benefits. It can help build strong bones, strengthen muscles and improve cardiovascular fitness. Trail running, in particular, also offers its own unique benefits. It gives your brain a workout, improves your balance, and it can feel like you're on your own mini adventure, reconnecting with nature.

If you're someone who runs a lot, or if you're someone who has just taken up the hobby, we'd like to present you with the most beautiful running trail in your state.

The Manual named Barn Bluff Trail in Red Wing, Minnesota, as the most beautiful running trail in your state. Here's what they had to say about it:

Don’t worry; if you don’t live in Colorado, there are still many gorgeous running trails to explore. Brian Hall stakes us to Minnesota for his favorite route. “Barn Bluff is a flat top butte that rises several hundred feet out of the Mississippi River. A rocky trail winds its way around the bluff and traverses the top as well, for plenty of variation from rolling, high prairie, to technical trail cutting into the side of a very steep, wooded slope, demanding your full attention. You most likely will see bald eagles, red fox, and great views of the Mississippi River Valley. The trail also traverses under the sport climbing area on the south end of the bluff. Easy to get 3.5 to 6 miles in over lunch of steep, technical trail running with great views.”

Check out the rest of the 12 best running trails in the United States, according to professional runners, here.

