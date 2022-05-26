Spend A Night At The Coolest Hotel In Minnesota

Everybody needs a little break once in while.

It's extremely important to take time for yourself to rest. In fact, sleep is an essential function that allows your mind and body to recharge. Without enough sleep, your body can't function properly.

Hotels offer the perfect escape for people to get a good night's sleep. They are specifically designed to be calming, clutter-free environments for relaxation, free of the constant reminders of your busy life. If you're looking to take a weekend get away right in your own state, look no further.

Thrillist compiled a list of all the coolest hotels in every state in the U.S. They named the Northern Rail Traincar Inn in Two Harbors as the coolest hotel in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Even if you don't actually need to hitch a ride doesn't mean you can't hop aboard the train travel trend. This hotel near Lake Superior just over half an hour from Duluth has 17 rooms built in renovated boxcars, each with a different theme like Victorian, Safari, and Lighthouse. Surrounded by the Minnesota wilderness, you'll also have access to hiking trails, waterfalls, and winter sports like snowshoeing and skiing should you choose to visit during the state's roughest—albeit beautiful!—colder months.