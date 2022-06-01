This Is The Most Beautiful Running Trail In Ohio

Running regularly offers many health benefits. It can help build strong bones, strengthen muscles and improve cardiovascular fitness. Trail running, in particular, also offers its own unique benefits. It gives your brain a workout, improves your balance, and it can feel like you're on your own mini adventure, reconnecting with nature.

If you're someone who runs a lot, or if you're someone who has just taken up the hobby, we'd like to present you with the most beautiful running trail in your state.

Podium Runner named Clifton Gorge Nature Preserve in Green County, Ohio, as the most beautiful running trail in the state. It's also three miles east of Yellow Springs, Ohio, a beautiful little town where you can stop to have a snack and stroll through the shops at the end of your run. Here's what they had to say about it:

Although the four trails at Clifton Gorge aren’t long in length, the scenery more than makes up for it. Wildflower lovers will bask in the glory of the rare snow trillium while the dolomite beds and limestone gorges tell plenty of history.

Check out the full list of all the best running trails in the U.S. here.