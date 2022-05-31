Have You Been To The Best Diner In Ohio?

Food is only half of the experience that a classic American diner offers. Aside from plates stamped slightly with grease from the best eggs, bacon, burgers, onion rings, and fries that you've ever had, there is something traditional about the whole experience. Be it the red booths that sit upon checkered walls near bar stools that seat smiling faces, or slightly creased menus that offers an endless amount of waffle toppings and dipping sauces; something about an all-American diner is comfortable and comparable to a home-cooked meal.

According to a list put together by Food & Wine, the best diner in Ohio is Berlin's Boyd & Wurthmann located in Holmes County. Berlin's Boyd & Wurthmann is known for their traditional Amish staples including applewood-smoked bacon, dandelion greens, and buckwheat hot cakes.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the best diner in all of Ohio:

"Like something out of an old advertisement for coffee in a can, the lights flicker on well before sun-up at Berlin's Boyd & Wurthmann, a historic café deep into Ohio's Amish Country. On weekdays, the tables fill up quickly with groups of farmers, other manual laborers, and older folks who are retired but just trying to keep in the loop. The surrounding town can feel like something of a tourist trap, and the region does juggle an astonishing number of visitors each year. But since the 1930s, the diner has been a touchstone for the people who keep Holmes County humming, not to mention anyone else who cares to get in on the experience."

