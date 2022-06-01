This Is The Most Beautiful Running Trail In Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 1, 2022

Running regularly offers many health benefits. It can help build strong bones, strengthen muscles and improve cardiovascular fitness. Trail running, in particular, also offers its own unique benefits. It gives your brain a workout, improves your balance, and it can feel like you're on your own mini adventure, reconnecting with nature.

If you're someone who runs a lot, or if you're someone who has just taken up the hobby, we'd like to present you with the most beautiful running trail in your state.

Podium Runner named the Ice Age Trail, which stretches across the state of Wisconsin, as the best running trail in the state. It roughly follows the terminal moraine from the ice age, which began about 2.6 million years ago and lasted until about 11,700 years ago, according to Live Science. Here's what they had to say about the trail:

Stretching 1,200 miles across the state of Wisconsin, the Ice Age Trail takes a step back in time, carved from the melting glaciers. Craters formed from melting ice, mammals from wolves to bear, ancient forest, prairies and numerous bodies of water can be seen all along the trail.

Check out the rest of the best running trails in every state here.

