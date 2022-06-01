Trey Lance Addresses 49ers' Starting QB Role

Trey Lance said he's focused on competing for the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback role and not outside distractions.

Lance, who enters his second NFL season and was selected by San Francisco at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, has yet to be named the team's starting quarterback with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo -- who started in 15 of the team's 17 regular season games -- still on the roster and unable to be traded while recovering from shoulder surgery.

"In the most respectful way possible, it doesn't change how I feel about you guys as people, but it's not my job to care what you guys say or anyone else on social media," Lance told Bay Area reporters during the team's OTAs on Tuesday (May 31) while smiling via ESPN. "For me, I care about what the guys in the locker room think and what my coaching staff thinks."

Lance also provided more details on the chipped bone in his right index finger he experienced during his final preseason game for the first time publicly on Tuesday, which he said he was able to "manage" well enough during his two starts and six total appearances in 2021, but was still bent even after it fully healed.

"The finger for me was the biggest thing just as far as throwing the ball," Lance said via ESPN. "I kind of had to learn how to throw the ball differently without using my pointer finger, I guess just because of where it was at throughout the year. But now, I feel like I'm in a great spot health-wise and throwing the ball well and I feel really good."