Latest On Deebo Samuel's Status With 49ers

Samuel, 26, has one year remaining on his rookie contract and find himself in line for new deal after a record-setting offseason for the wide receiver position.

All-Pro receiver Davante Adams signed a five-year deal worth up to $142.5 million (including $67.5 million guaranteed and an annual average of $28.5 million paid) upon being acquired by the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade with the Green Bay Packers last month.

Adams' deal was the largest contract given to a non-quarterback in NFL history, prior to Tyreek Hill signing a four-year, $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins after being acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs one week after Adams' trade.

Hill's contract includes a record $30 million annual salary, as well as $72.2 million guaranteed and $52.535 million at signing, ESPN reports.

Other notable offseason wide receiver deals include Stefon Diggs' four-year, $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills; Christian Kirk signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars for four years, $72 million; Mike Williams re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers for three years, $60 million; Chris Godwin re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years, $60 million; and A.J Brown -- who faced a similar contract situation to Samuel entering his fourth NFL season -- signed a four-year, $100 million extension upon being acquired by the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Samuel was a first-team All-Pro wide receiver and Pro Bowl selection for the first time in 2021, having excelled in several areas, which included setting an NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver in a single season (8).

The former University of South Carolina standout has 167 receptions for 2,598 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as 550 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 550 attempts (6.8 yards per carry) during his first three NFL seasons.