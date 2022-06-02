2 Colorado Destinations Among The Best Small Towns To Visit

By Zuri Anderson

June 2, 2022

Breckenridge Colorado Landscape
Photo: Getty Images

When people plan vacations, metropolitan cities and popular attractions are common choices. That doesn't mean there are quaint towns waiting for you to discover their neat amenities and features. Luckily, U.S. News & World Report released their list of the 25 "Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA" :

"To help you decide which destinations are the best small towns to visit in the USA, U.S. News evaluated places with a population of less than 50,000 people that offer plenty of restaurants and attractions, plus have a unique character all their own. So, ditch the city crowds and start planning your small-town getaway."

Two Colorado destinations were featured on the list: Telluride and Breckenridge!

Telluride actually landed in the No. 2 spot just under Bar Harbor, Maine. People who love snow-based activities flock to this city for the ski slopes and mountains. There are also plenty of bars and energetic locals to keep you busy, too.

Breckenridge, on the other hand, is described as having a "down-to-earth and friendly atmosphere." When visitors aren't hitting the slopes or going on a snowmobile ride, they can enjoy the downtown restaurants, bars, and breweries.

If you want to see the full list of fun small towns, click HERE.

