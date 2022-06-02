2 Florida Destinations Among The Best Small Towns To Visit

When people plan vacations, metropolitan cities and popular attractions are common choices. That doesn't mean there are quaint towns waiting for you to discover their neat amenities and features. Luckily, U.S. News & World Report released their list of the 25 "Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA" :

"To help you decide which destinations are the best small towns to visit in the USA, U.S. News evaluated places with a population of less than 50,000 people that offer plenty of restaurants and attractions, plus have a unique character all their own. So, ditch the city crowds and start planning your small-town getaway."

Two Florida destinations were featured on the list: St. Augustine and Sanibel Beach!

Known for its historic landmarks and "unspoiled" beaches, St. Augustine offers a little something for anybody visiting. Writers recommend tourists visit the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum, the St. Augustine Wild Reserve, and one of their many nighttime ghost tours.

As for Sanibel Beach, a quiet location near Fort Myers, you can find plenty of beachgoers scouring the sands for seashells (and there are plenty). Besides the beach, you can check out local galleries, restaurants, shops, and much more.

If you want to see the full list of fun small towns, click HERE.