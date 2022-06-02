Frank Gore To Be Inducted Into 49ers Hall Of Fame

Frank Gore will soon take his rightful place among the greatest players in San Francisco 49ers history.

Gore, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, will be the 31st member of the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame during an upcoming induction ceremony.

"We are thrilled to induct Frank Gore into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, his rightful place among our all-time greats," 49ers CEO Jed York said in a news release via 49ers.com. "Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever. Frank's 16-year NFL career is a testament to his durability, having played in more games than any other running back in league history. His grit, toughness and commitment to greatness earned him the respect of his coaches, teammates and opponents. We knew this day would come when Frank would retire a 49er and we look forward to The Faithful celebrating his induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame in Levi's Stadium this upcoming season."

Gore, a former BCS national champion at the University of Miami, was selected by the Niners in the third-round of the 2005 NFL Draft at No. 65 overall and spent his first nine seasons in San Francisco, before stints with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and New York Jets (2020).

The Miami native recorded 16,000 career rushing yards -- which ranks third all-time among all NFL players -- and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a second-team All-Pro in 2006 and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

"One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy," Gore said. "I knew early on that I wouldn't let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be. After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football. Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind.

Gore finished his 49ers career with 11,073 yards and 64 touchdowns on 2,442 rushing attempts, while also recording 13,956 yards from scrimmage, ranking second only behind Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's 19,872 for the most in franchise history.