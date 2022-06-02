Go Ahead And Quit Your Job, Just Do It The Right Way

“It’s important to be quitting for the right reasons,” he said. “You don’t want to be making an emotional knee jerk decision, because that is going to have the most potential for regret.”

If lower pay is the problem, Matt and Joel suggest talking with your boss about a potential raise structure before walking out. The hosts said negotiating a raise at a job you love is better than taking more money at a job you hate.

“It’s worth having that conversation before you walk in and slap your two weeks notice on your bosses’ desk,” said Matt. “Leaving a job for better pay is a legitimate reason for quitting, but if that is the only reason you want to leave at least have that conversation with your boss first.”

