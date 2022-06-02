Here's How Amber Heard Could Pay $10.4 Million Awarded To Johnny Depp

After a Virginia jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp during the Wednesday (June 1) conclusion of the defamation trial between him and ex-wife Amber Heard, the court awarded him nearly $10.4 million in compensatory and punitive damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million.

Following the verdict in Depp's favor, the jury awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $10 million in compensatory damages for lost career opportunities and $5 million in punitive damages for "clear and convincing evidence" that Heard defamed him in a op-ed where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. The judge reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, for a total of $10.35 million to be awarded to Depp.

While Heard has earned millions from her role in Aquaman, it is unclear if she has the funds to pay. During an appearance on TODAY on Thursday (June2) where she said her client was "demonized" during the trial, her attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft said the actress is "absolutely not" able to pay the full amount.

According to the Daily Mail, because Heard was also awarded $2 million, she has to pay $8 million in compensatory damages instead of the full $10 million. However, if she can't afford to pay, she could potentially have her future wages garnished if the court finds she has the earning potential. If she plans to appeal Wednesday's ruling, which her attorneys say she will do, then she would have to post bond for the full $10.35 million plus interest.

The $8 million in compensatory damages could potentially be wiped away if Heard were to file for bankruptcy, the outlet reports, but she would like still be required to pay the $350,000 in punitive damages.

As of Thursday, it is unclear if Depp will pursue the monetary judgement against his ex-wife or waive the compensation as his goal for the trial was to "reveal the truth."