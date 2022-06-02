Liam Payne Walks Back Comments About 'Disliking' Zayn Malik
By Sarah Tate
June 2, 2022
Liam Payne is clarifying comments he made on a recent podcast about his time in One Direction, specifically addressing the controversial remarks he made about former member Zayn Malik.
During an appearance on Impaulsive with Logan Paul, Payne got candid with Logan Paul about some of the tension he and other members of One Direction experienced throughout their time as a band. From talking about he and Louis Tomlinson "hated each other" to saying one member "threw him up a wall," he had some hot takes.
One moment that stood out to fans was when he spoke about Zayn, who left the band in 2015. After bringing up past Twitter beef between the "Pillowtalk" singer and then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid with Paul's brother Jake Paul, Payne said, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side."
Following the intense backlash he received online for his remarks, Payne took to Twitter on Thursday (June 2) to address the comments he made about Zayn, saying he "didn't articulate" himself during the interview.
"Guys – I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it's hard to let it slide," he wrote. "They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have."
Guys - I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide.— Liam (@LiamPayne) June 2, 2022
They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.
He continued in a follow-up tweet, "I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."
I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.— Liam (@LiamPayne) June 2, 2022
As of Thursday, Zayn has not spoken publicly about the comments.