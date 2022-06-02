Liam Payne Walks Back Comments About 'Disliking' Zayn Malik

One moment that stood out to fans was when he spoke about Zayn, who left the band in 2015. After bringing up past Twitter beef between the "Pillowtalk" singer and then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid with Paul's brother Jake Paul, Payne said, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side."

Following the intense backlash he received online for his remarks, Payne took to Twitter on Thursday (June 2) to address the comments he made about Zayn, saying he "didn't articulate" himself during the interview.

"Guys – I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it's hard to let it slide," he wrote. "They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have."