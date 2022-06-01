Liam Payne Opens Up About Old One Direction Beef & Which Member He 'Hated'

"We came very close at points," he said. "There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall... So I said to him “If you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.”’

While he didn't name which member this physical altercation happened with, he did discuss his past rivalry with Zayn Malik who left the hit group in 2015. They brought up an old Twitter spat between Malik and his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and Logan's brother Jake Paul. Jake had called out the singer for allegedly being rude to him when they met at a hotel. Gigi defended Zayn and called him a "respectful king."

Liam recalled her tweet, saying "That didn't age well." In 2021, it was revealed that Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid considered pressing charges against the singer as she claimed he had hit her, a claim Zayn denied. Liam went on to say they were "many reasons" he dislikes his former bandmate but will always support him.

"There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side," Liam said. "But at the end of the day once you understand what he’s been through to get to that point and also if he even wanted to be there. I’m so misunderstood by myself more than anyone… I can’t sit here and d--k on him… I can’t commend some of the things he’s done, I can’t be on his side for that... What I can say is I understand…. You hope at some point the person on the other side of the phone wants to receive the help you’re willing to give them."

The controversial interview comes after rumors that he had cheated on his former fiance Maya Henry with his new girlfriend Aliana Mawla. However, People reported the pair broke up over a month ago.