Machine Gun Kelly Introduces Fans To A Very Important Person In His Life

Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) grew up without having a relationship with his mom. She left him and his dad to start a new life with another man when Colson was just nine years old. It, of course, took a heavy toll on both himself and his dad, and for decades he was unable to forgive her. But last year, MGK revealed that he had reconnected with her, and credited his fans on their reunion.

"wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting," he tweeted at the time. "i love you"

Now, he's treated those fans with an introduction to his mama. The rapper-turned-rocker shared a picture of himself and his mom on Instagram with a short but sweet caption: "introducing … my mom ❤️‍🔥🫶"

The resemblance is uncanny, and even though MGK's flipping the bird in the picture his smile says it all. Fans were over the moon and shared kind comments about their reunion.

"I'm so happy for you i will literally cry," wrote one.

"Time for healing. Love this," wrote another.

"What a full circle moment, that’s awesome," another fan amazed.

See MGK's touching post below.