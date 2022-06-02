Meet The Man Behind ‘Top Gun’
By John Popham
June 2, 2022
Maybe it’s just nostalgia, but action movies from the 1980’s seem to be a cut above the rest.
The fast paced and high concept style that defined a decade of movies can be traced back to Hollywood Producer Don Simpson, the mind behind classics like Top Gun and Beverly Hills Cop. This summer, listen to an in-depth look into the fast-paced life of a real-life maverick and his mysterious persona on The Don podcast.
Host Malaya Rivera Drew uses a mix of narration, clips, and fictional re-enactments via “lost tapes,” to track the rise and fall of Simpson, whose personality bled into the movie characters he produced. As Drew puts it, he was like the character he named after himself in his movie Top Gun, a maverick.
“His life focused around one thing, speed,” said Drew. “You know the Goodfellas scene with the helicopters and stirring the pasta sauce? He lived that sort of chaos on a daily basis.”
The podcast’s first season highlights how the crazy life Simpson led eventually caused his death in the 1990’s. Season two is just getting started and gives listeners an inside look at Simpson’s biggest blockbusters, his fall from grace, and the industry that encouraged his toxic lifestyle because of the money it brought in.
So, if your love of 80’s blockbusters took you to see Top Gun: Maverick this summer, then this is a podcast you will not want to miss. Listen to The Don today on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
