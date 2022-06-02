Meet The Man Behind ‘Top Gun’

“His life focused around one thing, speed,” said Drew. “You know the Goodfellas scene with the helicopters and stirring the pasta sauce? He lived that sort of chaos on a daily basis.”

The podcast’s first season highlights how the crazy life Simpson led eventually caused his death in the 1990’s. Season two is just getting started and gives listeners an inside look at Simpson’s biggest blockbusters, his fall from grace, and the industry that encouraged his toxic lifestyle because of the money it brought in.

So, if your love of 80’s blockbusters took you to see Top Gun: Maverick this summer, then this is a podcast you will not want to miss. Listen to The Don today on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

