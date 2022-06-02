Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About 'Very Painful' Rift With Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up about the reported "feud" between her and former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall.

During a recent podcast appearance, the And Just Like That star detailed the years-long reports that she and Cattrall had a falling out and are feuding, which led to the latter not appearing in the 2021 revival of the iconic show, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the past, Cattrall has publicly admitted that she and Parker were not actually friends while portraying gal pals Samantha and Carrie on the TV show and two subsequent movies. She has also claimed that Parker was cruel to her on set and even turned down her condolences when Cattrall's brother died in 2018, the outlet reports.

While addressing how the remarks Cattrall made about the show led to some "very painful" conversations, Parker said it didn't reflect the experiences she and fellow co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis had on set.

"There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show," she said, adding, "I've spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I'm responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn't anyone else who's talked about me this way."

Parker also shut down the idea that there has been a public "feud" between the pair, saying that the comments are coming from just one side.

"I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with — ever," she said. "There is not a 'fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn't do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a 'catfight' or an 'argument,' because it doesn't reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking."