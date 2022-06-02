The 1975 Return To Social Media With New Album Update

The 1975 have a new album on the way! The band made the announcement on Instagram on none other than one of the most significant dates for them (June 1.)

"Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975," wrote the band in their caption alongside a group photo. This will be the band's fifth studio album following 2020's Notes On A Conditional Form. Frontman Matty Healy made his own post where he wrote, "Hey guys. I have missed you. The 1975 is back now." According to Variety, the news comes after "cryptic posters featuring frontman Matty Healy began popping up across London with the date July 7 emblazoned up top."

Back in February, the band deleted all of their social media accounts. This made fans theorize that new music would be coming soon due to their history of wiping their profiles between album eras. Around the same time, the band's manager Jamie Oborne had fans on their toes when he tweeted "I wish I could play you guys the new record. It’s so beautiful. : ) x" Last summer, Healy teased the new album on social media writing that he was "Making another ‘classic record’ smh."

See the announcement posts below.