The 1975 Delete All Social Media Accounts

If you search for The 1975 on social media platforms don't be alarmed if nothing pops up: the band deleted all their accounts.

Before you panic, take a deep breath. This is actually a good thing. Matty Healy and company have been known to wipe all their profiles between album eras, which means they're more than likely gearing up to announce a new album!

Over the weekend, the band's manager Jamie Oborne got fans excited with a tweet hyping new music. "I wish I could play you guys the new record. It’s so beautiful. : ) x" he wrote.

The 1975 shared footage from the studio last month, and Oborne posted a photo of a "to do" list on his Instagram story that had only one item: "Make great record."

Healy has been hinting that The 1975 was working on new music for a while now. Back in August, he declared that he was working on "another classic record," and in October played a surprise acoustic set opening for Phoebe Bridgers where he debuted two new songs, one titled "New York."

He also teased music from the pre-1975 band Drive Like I Do last year.

“There’s a lot of people asking me about Drive Like I Do," Healy said in an Instagram Story video last February. "Drive Like I Do was the band that we were before The 1975, so it’s kind of as humble as it was."

“There’s the old music, there’s a little bit of new music. I’m not gonna make a fanfare about it. It’s not coming out today, but it’s coming out pretty soon," he continued. "That’ll be a nice little thing. There’s loads of things going on, coming out, so I’m excited."