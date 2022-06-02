This Is The Best LGBTQ+ Bar In Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 2, 2022

Sharing a moment of romance
Photo: Getty Images

Visiting a new state can be exciting, but it can also be nerve-racking — especially for those in the LGBTQ+ community. The good news is that queer spaces are everywhere. If you are in search of a safe place in your community (and you're of legal drinking age), we are here to help.

Orbitz made a list of all the best queer spaces across the United States. They named This Is It! as the best LGBTQ+ bar in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

The death of the gay bar is premature, but it is true that a lot of classics have shuttered their doors (like San Francisco legend the Gangway, which closed in early 2018), which is why we like to visit the oldies while we still can. In Milwaukee, This is It! is a gem of a gay bar. Think wood paneling on the walls, Tiffany lamps and stiff drinks. Welcoming to all (but mostly attracting men), the bar fits Milwaukee’s blue collar ethos like a glove.

Check out this website to find more queer-friendly places in Wisconsin. Going on a road trip out of the state? Read more about all the best LGBTQ+ spots around the country here.

