Veteran Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Makes Decision On NFL Future

By Jason Hall

June 2, 2022

Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team
Photo: Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football after 17 NFL seasons.

Fred Jackson, Fitzpatrick's former teammate with the Buffalo Bills -- his longest tenured franchise -- initially announced the quarterback's decision with a screengrab that appears to be a conversation with "Fitzy" in which he names many of his former teammates, along with the text "forever grateful for the magical ride."

"Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic," Jackson posted on his verified Twitter account along with the screengrab.

Fitzpatrick's decision was later confirmed by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who added that a career in broadcasting was "quite likely in his future."

Fitzpatrick, 39, spent his final NFL season with the now-Washington Commanders, but was limited to just one appearance after experiencing a season-ending hip injury in Week 1.

Fitzpatrick has excelled as the NFL's ultimate journeyman quarterback, becoming the only player to start and throw touchdowns for eight different teams: the then-St. Louis Rams (2005-06); Cincinnati Bengals (2007-08); Bills (2009-12); Tennessee Titans (2013); Houston Texans (2014); New York Jets (2015-16); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18) and Miami Dolphins, where he spent two seasons in 2019 and 2020, which including splitting time with rookie first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2020, before joining Washington last offseason.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.