Veteran Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Makes Decision On NFL Future

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football after 17 NFL seasons.

Fred Jackson, Fitzpatrick's former teammate with the Buffalo Bills -- his longest tenured franchise -- initially announced the quarterback's decision with a screengrab that appears to be a conversation with "Fitzy" in which he names many of his former teammates, along with the text "forever grateful for the magical ride."

"Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic," Jackson posted on his verified Twitter account along with the screengrab.

Fitzpatrick's decision was later confirmed by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who added that a career in broadcasting was "quite likely in his future."