Veteran Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Makes Decision On NFL Future
By Jason Hall
June 2, 2022
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football after 17 NFL seasons.
Fred Jackson, Fitzpatrick's former teammate with the Buffalo Bills -- his longest tenured franchise -- initially announced the quarterback's decision with a screengrab that appears to be a conversation with "Fitzy" in which he names many of his former teammates, along with the text "forever grateful for the magical ride."
"Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic," Jackson posted on his verified Twitter account along with the screengrab.
Fitzpatrick's decision was later confirmed by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who added that a career in broadcasting was "quite likely in his future."
Ryan Fitzpatrick hangs it up after 17 NFL seasons, with broadcasting quite likely in his future. https://t.co/1CiQM713kC— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 2, 2022
Fitzpatrick, 39, spent his final NFL season with the now-Washington Commanders, but was limited to just one appearance after experiencing a season-ending hip injury in Week 1.
Fitzpatrick has excelled as the NFL's ultimate journeyman quarterback, becoming the only player to start and throw touchdowns for eight different teams: the then-St. Louis Rams (2005-06); Cincinnati Bengals (2007-08); Bills (2009-12); Tennessee Titans (2013); Houston Texans (2014); New York Jets (2015-16); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18) and Miami Dolphins, where he spent two seasons in 2019 and 2020, which including splitting time with rookie first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2020, before joining Washington last offseason.