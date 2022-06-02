Wale, Family Of 23 Rackz Mourn 16-Year-Old Rapper After Fatal Shooting

"I’d go to work, and he’d be gone when I come home," Michael Johnson said. "So we had a relationship of me trying to get him off the streets and him thinking, once he got money off his hands, he was gone. And as far as guns on the street, he had been arrested one time for a gun, but D.C. won’t hold those kids. I begged the judges, P.O., keep him. Just keep him. But the next day, he was home. It’s so easy for these kids to get guns, it really is."



23 Rackz signed to Money Global Entertainment in 2020 following the release of his first project, Watch Over Me. One year later, 23 Rackz followed up with his label debut Rooke of the Year. In recent months, 23 Rackz also dropped two singles "HOOK" and "Dragging." He even caught the attention of fellow D.C. rapper Wale, who paid homage to the fallen rapper on social media.



"I don’t even know what to say," Wale tweeted. "I’m so sorry little brother. Heart just feel exhausted ..I don’t even know no more man . This shit hurt so bad. It’s throwin me off . That boy was so young . So much in front of him . I remember just hangin all day when he came to LA. He ended up bein the last voice u hear on this last album . I can’t believe this."