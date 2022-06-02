WATCH: Alligator Sneaks Up On Bull Shark In Rare Encounter

By Zuri Anderson

June 2, 2022

A Florida fisherman caught a rare interaction between a bull shark and an alligator on camera. David Zinn shared his footage with WPTV, which shows the gator creeping up on a shark he caught in the St. Lucie River on May 28.

"I'm like, 'Oh, I got something that's putting up a nice fight.' And I thought, 'Oh, this is probably a shark,'" Zinn told reporters. Sure enough, he did, but what happened next caught him off-guard. The bull shark managed to dodge an attack from the hungry gator, who decided to back off at the last minute.

"I'm like, 'Oh, he might just, you know, bite the shark and start spinning him around.' And do you know I was waiting for the full barrel roll death and all of that?" the fisherman recounted the experience.

He managed to snap some photos of the unusual moment, sharing his video and images on Facebook. Reporters say Zinn's post has been shared thousands of times.

While it's uncommon for bull sharks and alligators to be spotted in the same ecosystem, both animals can live in rivers, as Mark Perry, the executive director of the Florida Oceanographic Society explained to WPTV.

"That's pretty phenomenal because they usually don't occur in the same places," he says. "But in this case, they did right up in the river there."

