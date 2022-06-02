WATCH: Five Minnesota State Parks Offering ATV Wheelchairs

Five Minnesota state parks are offering all-terrain wheelchairs, according to CBS Minnesota. Check out a video of the chairs below.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the wheelchairs will be available staring on Thursday at Camden State Park, Crow Wing State Park, and Myre-Big Island State Park. Lake Bemidji State Park is expected to have the chairs later this month and Maplewood State Park is expected to have them at the end of the season.

The off-road, electric-powered track chairs work on gravel, dirt trails, open fields and snow. Therefore, they will be available all year long.

Brittanie Wilson uses an electric wheelchair every day and tested the track chairs out Wednesday.

“It kind of feels like you’re driving a tank,” Wilson said (via CBS). “I’m 34 years old and for the first time in 34 years, I’m able to go where I want to outside without the fear of getting stuck. It offers a whole new world and level of access.”

McCarthy Beach State Park will also have adaptive beach chairs so that users can enjoy Sturgeon Lake's shores.

It's free to use the track chairs, but a state park vehicle permit is required. Officials say there are discounted permits available for those with a hang tag for a disability on their vehicle.