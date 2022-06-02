WATCH: Five Minnesota State Parks Offering ATV Wheelchairs

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 2, 2022

Elderly grandmother in wheelchair with granddaughter in spring nature.
Photo: Getty Images

Five Minnesota state parks are offering all-terrain wheelchairs, according to CBS Minnesota. Check out a video of the chairs below.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the wheelchairs will be available staring on Thursday at Camden State Park, Crow Wing State Park, and Myre-Big Island State Park. Lake Bemidji State Park is expected to have the chairs later this month and Maplewood State Park is expected to have them at the end of the season.

The off-road, electric-powered track chairs work on gravel, dirt trails, open fields and snow. Therefore, they will be available all year long.

Brittanie Wilson uses an electric wheelchair every day and tested the track chairs out Wednesday.

“It kind of feels like you’re driving a tank,” Wilson said (via CBS). “I’m 34 years old and for the first time in 34 years, I’m able to go where I want to outside without the fear of getting stuck. It offers a whole new world and level of access.”

McCarthy Beach State Park will also have adaptive beach chairs so that users can enjoy Sturgeon Lake's shores.

It's free to use the track chairs, but a state park vehicle permit is required. Officials say there are discounted permits available for those with a hang tag for a disability on their vehicle.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.