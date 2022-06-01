Hepatitis Outbreak In Minnesota Could Be Caused By Strawberries

The Minnesota and North Dakota departments of health are warning an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States could be caused by fresh, organic strawberries, according to Inforum. They are specifically concerned about the brands FreshKampo and HEB.

According to the Center for Disease Control, “Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). HAV is found in the stool and blood of people who are infected. Hepatitis A is very contagious. It is spread when someone unknowingly ingests the virus — even in microscopic amounts — through close personal contact with an infected person or through eating contaminated food or drink.”

One case of hepatitis A was reported in Minnesota, and another was reported in North Dakota. The person infected in Minnesota became ill after purchasing strawberries from the Mississippi Market on March 21. They were not hospitalized and have since recovered.

The health officials warn that anyone who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5 and April 25 and then froze them to eat later should not consume them. Those who have eaten them in the last two weeks and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A should immediately consult with their healthcare provider.

FreshKampo and HEB products are commonly found nationwide at the following retailers: