You Will Not Believe That This Missouri Restaurant Exists

By Logan DeLoye

June 2, 2022

Freight train and railroad crossing
Photo: Getty Images

This unique Missouri restaurant, located in Kansas City, serves an abundance of old-fashioned staples that please even the pickiest eaters. Their most popular menu items are burgers, krinkle-cut fries, and classic milkshakes.

According to a list put together by Timeout, one of the most uniquely-themed restaurants in all of Missouri is the Fritz Railroad Restaurant. The Fritz Railroad Restaurant opened in the 1960s and features a plethora of vintage memorabilia. It is obviously railroad themed and all of the booths are modeled after train car seating. The coolest aspect about the restaurant is that there is a train mounted on the ceiling that delivers food orders to customers' tables.

Here is what Timeout had to say about one of the most uniquely-themed restaurants in all of Missouri:

"This railroad-themed restaurant (with a second location in Kansas City, Kansas) has been delighting diners since it opened in KC in the mid-60s. At cherry-red vinyl booths among RR memorabilia like wooden train sets and crossroads sign, visitors order tried-and-true burgers, crinkle-cut fries and thick milkshakes, then wait for a ceiling-mounted 'train' that runs on tracks to deliver the order right to the table. It’s an old-fashioned good time that kids, in particular, are sure to love."

For more information visit HERE.

