Cruise Ship Rescues 16 People Stranded At Sea Near The Coast Of Cuba

By Bill Galluccio

June 3, 2022

US-LIFESTYLE-CRUISE-SHIP
Photo: Getty Images

Sixteen people stranded at sea were rescued by a cruise ship on the final day of its seven-day journey. The Carnival Mardi Gras was heading back to Port Canaveral, Florida, on Friday (June 3) when crew members spotted the tiny vessel off the coast of Cuba just after 8 a.m.

The small boat was in distress due to the rough seas caused by a tropical depression. The crew of the Mardi Gras assisted the group of Cuban migrants and brought them on board for their safety.

Carnival said that the ship will return to port as scheduled on Saturday and that the Coast Guard and appropriate authorities have been notified.

According to the Orlando Sentinal, the number of Cuban migrants being rescued at sea has been climbing in recent years. During the 2021 fiscal year, the U.S. Coast Guard picked up 838 migrants off the coast of Cuba. Since October 1, 2021, the Coast Guard has rescued 2,146 Cubans, the most since 2016, when nearly 5,400 Cubans were rescued.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.