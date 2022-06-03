Is An Alligator Lurking In This Kentucky Pond?

By Ginny Reese

June 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Officials are warning that an alligator could be lurking in one Kentucky pond.

The Courier-Journal reported that a fisherman in Marshall County saw an alligator in a pond in Mike Miller Park. Now, park officials are investigating.

Britney Hargrove, the county parks department director, said, "We spent a couple of hours out there but were not able to see anything. After talking to the person who saw it, he was a very credible source, and he says that he got a very good look at it."

The Marshall County Parks Department posted about the possible sighting on social media, writing:

"PLEASE BE ADVISED
The Marshall County Parks Department has received a report of a possible alligator sighting in the pond at Mike Miller Park. Park staff, KY Dept of Fish and Wildlife and the MC Sheriffs Department have been on scene and have been unable to confirm the sighting at this time."

PLEASE BE ADVISED The Marshall County Parks Department has received a report of a possible alligator sighting in the...

Posted by Mike Miller Park on Sunday, May 29, 2022

Hargrove said, "Our initial thought is, if this is in fact an alligator, it may have been a situation where someone had it as a pet, and it got bigger than they thought and then they decided to release it. That is our most logical conclusion of how it could have gotten there."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.