Korean Style Soft Serve Chain Opening First Arizona Location

A Korean style soft serve chain is opening its first location here in Arizona. ABC 15 reported that the California-based, called SomiSomi Soft Serve and Taiyaki, will open its first Arizona location in Chandler. The new restaurant is set to open this summer.

Nobi Nakanishi, marketing director of SomiSomi, told ABC 15, "We're always looking for sort of vibrant communities, diverse communities... and Chandler definitely fit the bill for that."

The eatery is known for its Korean dessert known as Ah-Boong, which is your choice of soft serve and toppings inside of a fish-shaped waffle cone with a special filling.

Nakanishi said, "They can expect the creamiest ice cream they've ever had. We spend a lot of time with out [research and development team] and developing like the perfect milk-mix, ice-cream base."

The eatery will also serve Taiyaki, which is a traditional Japanese dessert. Nakinishi explains, "So Taiyaki is a traditional Japanese dessert. It’s kind of like a warm hot pocket. Traditionally [Taiyaki] is filled with red bean… it’s like a century old dessert. Now we have our contemporary version. It includes everything from Oreo, to taro, custard and [even] Nutella."

Check out the new dessert spot at 1840 W Chandler Blvd-Suite D7.