Longtime Broadcaster Jim Kaat Uses Offensive Nickname For Yankees Star

Former Major League Baseball pitcher and longtime broadcaster Jim Kaat used an offensive nickname on-air while discussing New York Yankees rising star Nestor Cortes.

Katt, 83, who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer, referenced the Yankees starter during a live broadcast of the Minnesota Twins' game against the Detroit Tigers, calling him one of his favorite pitchers while comparing him to Twins pitchers Chris Archer and Devin Smeltzer.

“That favorite pitcher being kind of like Devin Smeltzer, 'Nestor the Molester,’ Nestor Cortes,” Kaat said. “Man, he is fun to watch.”

Twins vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse said he discussed the comment with Kaat after the broadcast and the team planned to "handle this internally and privately," but added that "Jim meant no ill will" while addressing the incident to the Associated Press.