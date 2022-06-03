Polarizing All Elite Wrestling Couple Gets Engaged

All Elite Wrestling's most polarizing couple is officially engaged.

Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara proposed to his girlfriend, Tay Conti, at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, photos shared exclusively with TMZ.

The couple publicly announced their relationship on New Year's Eve when Guevara shared a photo of them kissing on his verified Instagram account.

The post came 13 days after Guevara shared a statement announcing he and ex-fiancée, Pam Nizio, had called off their wedding just months after he proposed during a live broadcast of AEW Dynamite in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Guevara and Conti were subjected to numerous negative social media posts from AEW fans critical of their relationship, which has led to both seemingly turning heel on AEW television, despite both having previously been massively popular babyfaces prior to sharing news of their relationship.