Polarizing All Elite Wrestling Couple Gets Engaged
By Jason Hall
June 3, 2022
All Elite Wrestling's most polarizing couple is officially engaged.
Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara proposed to his girlfriend, Tay Conti, at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, photos shared exclusively with TMZ.
The couple publicly announced their relationship on New Year's Eve when Guevara shared a photo of them kissing on his verified Instagram account.
The post came 13 days after Guevara shared a statement announcing he and ex-fiancée, Pam Nizio, had called off their wedding just months after he proposed during a live broadcast of AEW Dynamite in his hometown of Houston, Texas.
Guevara and Conti were subjected to numerous negative social media posts from AEW fans critical of their relationship, which has led to both seemingly turning heel on AEW television, despite both having previously been massively popular babyfaces prior to sharing news of their relationship.
On Sunday (March 29), the couple, teaming with Frankie Kazarian, lost a six-person tag-team match against a debuting Paige VanZant and 'The Men of the Year' ('All Ego' Ethan Page and TNT Champion Scorpio Sky) at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, which prohibited Guevara from once again challenging Sky for the TNT championship.
Conti, who holds a black belt in judo and represented the Brazilian Olympic team at the 2016 Summer Olympics prior to beginning her wrestling career, was previously married to fellow judoka Jorge Conti, but revealed they'd separated "for a long time" in November 2021.