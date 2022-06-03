Police Chief Didn't Get Kids' 911 Calls From Inside Uvalde School

More details are being revealed about law enforcement's response in the Uvalde school shooting that resulted in the death of 19 children and two teachers.

Uvalde school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo never received any information about children inside Robb Elementary School calling 911, according to The Associated Press, citing Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez.

Arredondo was not carrying a police radio, a state investigation determined.

The audio of the 911 calls have not been released, but authorities have confirmed police dispatchers did receive several calls from students trapped inside the school.

Arredondo has been under criticism recently for not ordering police officers to immediately enter the classroom to take down the gunman, according to The Associated Press. It was the "wrong decision," Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Safety, said in the days after the tragic shooting.

Since the May 24 shooting, officials have had difficulty presenting an accurate timeline of events in regards to police response.