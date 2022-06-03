Texas Man Destroys Ancient Museum Artifacts, Says He Was 'Mad At His Girl'

A Texas man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art overnight and allegedly damaged several artifacts. CBS News reported that police responded to a burglary at the museum around 9:55 p.m. on June 1st.

The suspect, 21-year-old Brian Hernandez, had already left the scene when police arrived, but he was later found and taken into custody. According to an affidavit, Hernandez told police he broke in because "he got mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property."

The museum is still assessing the damages with the conservation team and insurers. According to police, Hernandez threw antiquities from the Greek and Roman galleries onto the floor, breaking them into pieces. There were also two other Native American relics that were damaged.

A spokesperson for the museum says that no one was hurt and the suspect was not carrying a weapon. The spokesperson said:

"This was an isolated incident perpetrated by one individual acting alone, whose intent was not theft of art or any objects on view at the Museum.

While we are devastated by this incident, we are grateful that no one was harmed. The safety of our staff and visitors, along with the care and protection of the art in our stewardship, are our utmost priorities."

Hernandez is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond and has a criminal mischief charge greater than $300,000.