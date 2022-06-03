This Bakery Has The Best Donut In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

June 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Donuts are the best pick-me-up. Whether you pair your favorite donut with a cup of coffee in the morning or just want a sweet afternoon snack, there are plenty of amazing local donut shops waiting to serve up some of the best treats, from traditional cake or yeast donuts to toppings-heavy or flavorful jelly-filled.

Eat This, Not That! partnered with Yelp to find the best donut in each state based on star ratings and reviews to find which tasty treat stood out above the rest. According to the site:

"We all know the classic donut chains that satisfy sweet cravings daily and by the dozen ... But for those looking for a more deluxe sweet treat, we've got you covered."

So which bakery has the best donut in South Carolina?

Sunny's Donuts

Located in Gaffney, Sunny's Donuts serves up the best donut in the state, with its Coconut Covered Glaze being named the best of the best. Sunny's Donuts is located at 720 South Granard Street in Gaffney.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best donut in the state:

"For those that love customizable treats, Sunny's is for you. Choose a ready-made donut like the popular coconut-covered glaze, or have a crew member freshly fill your donut with a flavored cream on request. Visitors warn not to let the weathered exterior fool you – the shop is a diamond in the rough."

Check out the full list here to find the best donut shops around the country.

