These North Carolina Donut Shops Are Among The Best In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

June 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Is there anything better than a hot and fresh, made-from-scratch donut? With so many amazing donut shops and bakeries popping up all over, it's hard to know where to start looking to find your next sweet treat.

Yelp compiled its 2022 list of the 100 best donut shops around the country, and several local favorites around North Carolina managed to snag a spot. One even ranked in the Top 5 overall. According to the site, they "scoured the nation for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections."

So which North Carolina shops made the list?

Coming in at No. 3 overall, the list said Hole Donuts in Asheville "[knows] the value of simplicity" by offering just four types of donuts alongside a selection of locally sourced coffee, tea and organic milk.

These are the top 10 best donuts shops in the U.S. in 2022:

  1. Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, Texas
  2. SK Donuts & Croissant in Los Angeles, California
  3. Hole Donuts in Asheville, North Carolina
  4. Mojo Donuts in Pembroke Pines, Florida
  5. Sunrise Donuts in Phoenix, Arizona
  6. Sesame Donuts in San Diego, California
  7. Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs, Colorado
  8. Pip's Original Donuts & Chai in Portland, Oregon
  9. Dip and Sip Donuts in Chicago, Illinois
  10. Ray's Donuts in Marietta, Georgia

Check out the full list here to see the best donut shops around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.