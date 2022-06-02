These North Carolina Donut Shops Are Among The Best In The U.S.

Is there anything better than a hot and fresh, made-from-scratch donut? With so many amazing donut shops and bakeries popping up all over, it's hard to know where to start looking to find your next sweet treat.

Yelp compiled its 2022 list of the 100 best donut shops around the country, and several local favorites around North Carolina managed to snag a spot. One even ranked in the Top 5 overall. According to the site, they "scoured the nation for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections."

So which North Carolina shops made the list?

Coming in at No. 3 overall, the list said Hole Donuts in Asheville "[knows] the value of simplicity" by offering just four types of donuts alongside a selection of locally sourced coffee, tea and organic milk.

These are the top 10 best donuts shops in the U.S. in 2022:

Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, Texas SK Donuts & Croissant in Los Angeles, California Hole Donuts in Asheville, North Carolina Mojo Donuts in Pembroke Pines, Florida Sunrise Donuts in Phoenix, Arizona Sesame Donuts in San Diego, California Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs, Colorado Pip's Original Donuts & Chai in Portland, Oregon Dip and Sip Donuts in Chicago, Illinois Ray's Donuts in Marietta, Georgia

Check out the full list here to see the best donut shops around the country.