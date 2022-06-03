This Chicago Hotel Has The Best Lake View

Chicago is a marvel in itself. There is an immeasurable amount of adventure to partake in and sights to be seen. One of the most stunning views in the city can be seen from a number of rooms featured inside of this hotel.

According to a list put together by Trips To Discover, the Chicago hotel with the best lake view is the Langham. The Langham not only offers the best views of Lake Michigan; it also offers some of the best skyline views. The rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and rain showers. There is also a lounge inside of the hotel that serves specialty cocktails, and a restaurant that serves Mediterranean-style cuisine. If you are planning on staying for awhile, Trips To Discover recommended checking out the spa. It costs anywhere from $650 to over $1,000 to book a room for one night.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the Langham:

"The Langham offers fantastic skyline views of the lake, the river and the Magnificent Mile that can be enjoyed from floor-to-ceiling windows. Romantic and well-appointed, the spacious rooms and suites have a Zen-like feel and also include marble bathrooms with rain showers and soaking tubs. Inventive cocktails can be enjoyed in the midcentury-modern lounge that overlooks the Chicago River, while Travelle is highly acclaimed for its Mediterranean-focused menu, boasting some of the city’s most coveted tables. Plus, there’s an indoor pool, fitness center, and spa that offers the benefits of traditional Chinese Medicine."

For more of the best hotels in Chicago with a like view visit HERE.