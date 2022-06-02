This Is One Of The Most Popular Ice Cream Shops In Chicago

Nothing screams Summer quite like multiple scoops of ice cream on a sugar cone. If you are searching for some of the best ice cream in the city, look no further than this one-stop ice cream shop!

According to Timeout, one of the most popular ice cream shops in all of Chicago is the Original Rainbow Cone. The Original Rainbow cone has been around for the last 80 years. It is a South Side staple, serving up some of the best single, double, and triple scoops in the entire city. The most popular flavor is a chocolate strawberry stack topped with a signature vanilla mixed with cherries and walnuts. For those who arrive extra hungry, it is also recommended to stack that combination with pistachio and orange sherbet.

Here is what Timeout had to say about one of the most popular ice cream shops in Chicago:

"For more than 80 years, the awning-covered picnic tables of this South Side ice-cream shop have been packed with locals indulging their sweet tooth. The signature five-flavor Rainbow Cone features layers of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio and orange sherbet stacked one on top of the other to form an unbeatable classic. Aside from the original Beverly shop, you can also swing by locations at Navy Pier, Lombard, Darien and the newest location in Skokie."

