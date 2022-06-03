This Is How Much Anita Baker's Front Row Tickets Cost In Detroit

Three hours after tickets to Anita Baker's July 22 performance at Little Caesars Arena went on sale today (June 3), 72 sections were already sold out. That left about 1,100 seats up for grabs — and the tickets are not cheap.

According to Deadline Detroit, prices for the front-row perch ranged from $99 to $1,850, and that's before resellers could flip them on other sites. By 1p.m., available seats shrunk to 12 for the mezzanine at $450, seven for the upper bowl at $200 or more, 107 in the upper bowl at $220 to $950 and 1,042 on the main floor at $375 to $850.

Baker announced on Tuesday (May 31) she would be coming home to Detroit, where she began singing R&B at clubs when she was 16-years-old. She hasn't performed in Detroit proper since her 1995 concert at the Fox Theatre, but did play at Pine Knob in 2010.

The 64-year-old songstress currently has two sold-out shows tonight and Saturday (June 4) at her residency at the Venetian Resort In Las Vegas. The ticket price for that venue, which seats 1,815, is $60 to $300 per ticket.

If you're interested in seeing Baker in Detroit in July, you can enter here for a chance to win a pair of tickets through MIX 92.3 Detroit. You can also purchase tickets directly here.