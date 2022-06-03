This Is The Best Doughnut In California

It is national doughnut day, and what better way to ring in the sweetness of the holiday than with the best doughnut in the whole state. Doughnuts have remained a popular pastry due to variety in toppings, fillings, and glazes. This shop creates some of the most delicious pastries, but the spotlight is on one doughnut in particular. Locals and tourists alike rave about the unique flavor of this doughnut. Be it a fresh new gluten-free option, or a yeast raised and glazed classic; there can only be one best doughnut.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the very best doughnut in all of California is the pecan sticky bun available at BJ Cinnamon in Folsom. The shop may be small, but the flavor of this doughnut is anything but humble.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best doughnut in California:

"BJ Cinnamon made the Money.com "10 Best Donut Shops in America" list in 2018—and for good reason. One Yelp reviewer says that "something about the dough is majestic. Maybe even magical." Menu items like the pecan sticky bun and maple bars have lines stretching out the door at this mom-and-pop shop."

For more information regarding the best doughnut in each state visit HERE.