Mountain Lion Roams Into California High School

A mountain lion wandering around San Mateo County found its way into a local high school and walked right through the main doors without any one stopping it. According to UPI, the mountain lion walked right into an English classroom inside of Pescadero High School on Wednesday morning.

A custodian quickly noticed the lion inside of the classroom and locked the door. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office turned to Facebook to tell the community that the classroom was not occupied when the mountain lion was locked inside.

"COMMUNITY ALERT!

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office can confirm at this time that ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE at Pescadero High School. There is currently a mountain lion that entered the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District grounds. Staff and Deputies have been able to isolate the puma to a classroom and there is no immediate threat. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services has been notified and is being dispatched to the school for safe and humane removal of the animal," the Facebook post read.

The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service was able to safely remove the mountain lion from the school without harming it, or any of the students and faculty.